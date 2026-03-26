AI replacement soft landing: Proposed law would require companies to give workers 90 days notice

The Brief A proposed law would require companies to give 90 days notice to employees being replaced by artificial intelligence. This would only apply to companies replacing 10 or more employees, and they would also have to pay for a retraining program. If the bill becomes law, any company that violates it would be ineligible for state grants, loans and tax incentives for five years.



A bill in the Minnesota Senate would require companies to give employees 90 days notice if they are being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) if made into law.

Minnesota AI employee replacement bill

Big picture view:

Lawmakers are aiming to create a soft landing for workers replaced by AI.

A new bill would require companies that are replacing 10 or more employees with AI to give workers 90 days notice.

The company would also have to pay for a retraining program.

If the bill becomes law, any company that violates it would be ineligible for state grants, loans and tax incentives for five years.

What's next:

The bill passed the Minnesota Senate Labor Committee on Thursday, but has a long and winding road to travel if it’s going to become law.