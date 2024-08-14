Afton Alps bringing back tubing this winter with a newly constructed park

article

Afton Alps is bringing back a fun winter activity with the launch of a new tubing park this winter.

What we know

The bubly Tube Park is opening for the 2024-25 season at Afton Alps. The new park, located in the Highland Zone near the Alpine Chalet, will feature 10 lanes for tubing.

The tubing park is currently under construction but is expected to be finished before the season starts. An exact opening date has yet to be determined.

How much does it cost?

Afton Alps offers various season options, but an "Epic Day Pass" starts as low as $44 per day. To see all the options available, click here. According to the press release, prices are expected to increase on Sept. 2.

What they’re saying

Afton Alps’ general manager, Trevor Maring, released a statement about the announcement.

"After more than a decade, Afton Alps is ready to welcome back tubing. We're thrilled to offer a new winter experience that’s perfect for family fun of all ages. With music, lights, and stunning views of the St. Croix Valley, it's more than just tubing — it's a celebration of winter."