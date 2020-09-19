After COVID-19 cancellation, Minnesota Renaissance Festival hosts drive-thru events

article

No festival, no problem: Organizers for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival have created a drive-thru parade experience after the pandemic forced the festival to skip this year.

The route takes visitors through the festival grounds and features 20 different food stops. Festival favorites include turkey legs, unicorn cake, cheese curds and apple dumplings.

When organizers realized the festival had to be cancelled, they knew they still wanted to celebrate the annual event.

"We wanted to open the Renaissance Festival for the 50th Anniversary, that was the plan, that was the goal," said festival marketing director Stephanie Whipps. "Obviously, we weren't able to do that so we watched what the state fair was doing, what some other pop-up events have been doing, changing, adapting, thought it was a great idea so we just figured out how to make it work for us."

The parade runs every weekend from now until October 4. For more information on the event, you can click here.