After Hibbing area campfire explosion, fire officials issue warning ahead of winter

The brief Local fire departments expect an increase in dangerous fire calls as winter approaches. A recent campfire explosion in French Township resulted in one death and seven injuries, caused by using flammable liquid to start a fire. Fire safety officials urge using only clean, dry wood and avoiding combustible liquids. Fires should be at least 25 feet from structures, contained in proper fire rings, and extinguishing tools should be readily available.



As winter approaches, local fire departments say they expect to see the frequency of dangerous fire calls to increase.

Background

On August 30, a 53-year-old Hibbing man was killed, and seven other people were injured in a campfire explosion in French Township. Authorities say it happened when a flammable liquid was used to start a fire.

Fire safety reminders

Now, public safety leaders are issuing a reminder about fire safety.

"Remember to always use clean, dry wood, and only burn wood. We don’t want to be burning garbage, plastics, other materials that give off noxious gases," state fire marshal Dan Krier told FOX 9 on Sunday. "Never use combustible liquids to start any kind of fire."

Instead, Krier recommends dryer lint as a safer alternative.

St. Paul Fire Marshal Jamie Smith also provided advice on where to start a fire.

"Make sure all fires are at least 25 feet from any structure, make sure they’re contained in a ring made of brick stone or metals," Smith said.

"It’s really important to have the garden hose or some sort of extinguisher bucket of water, so that when the fire is out of control from what you expected, [you can] quickly put it out," Krier finished.