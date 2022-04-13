Afghan family celebrates first Ramadan in Minnesota since fleeing Kabul

article

Celebrating Ramadan looks a little different this year from Zia Formuly and his family. This is the first time they are celebrating the Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan in Minnesota after escaping Afghanistan in October.

"When the situation got worse, I decided to leave because it was very dangerous for us to stay," said Formuly.

As a large animal veterinarian, Formuly worked for the U.S. Government on a variety of projects in Kabul for more than 15 years. Because of that connection to America, he knew he had a target on his back as the U.S. withdrew from the country and the Afghan government collapsed.

"Every day when I see the news, (The Taliban) are capturing people, killing people," said Formuly.

Before he left, he said the Taliban attached mines to a car he was driving in. Fortunately, they exploded when he was already outside, but Formuly knew his family had to leave immediately.

"Either they would kill me or they would kill my children."

Now, the family of seven is feeling grateful to be settled in Minneapolis. Formuly’s daughters are now enrolled in school, something that would not have been possible in his native country.

In the safety of the U.S., the family can focus on the true meaning of the holiest month of the year for Muslims.

"In Ramadan, it is not just meaning to not eat and not drink. It is to do moral action… Ramadan means to abstain from bad actions and doing good actions."

Formuly tells FOX 9 that an unexpected bonus of living in Minnesota is actually the brisk weather. He says fasting from food and water during Ramadan is a little easier in the cold than it was in the heat of Afghanistan.