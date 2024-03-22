Expand / Collapse search
$997M Mega Millions jackpot drawing happening Friday night

By Daniel Miller
Published  March 22, 2024 7:10am CDT
Lottery
FOX TV Digital Team
Mega-Millions-1.jpg article

FILE-A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A $997 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs for players Friday night after no one has won the game's prize in over three months. 

Jackpot numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. EDT for the estimated $977 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot ranks as the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

This massive money prize is for a winner who chooses a payment through an annuity over 30 years, the Associated Press noted. Winners usually choose a cash payment, which for Friday's drawing is an estimated $461 million.

No one has won the game's jackpot since Dec. 8, a string of 29 straight drawings without anyone matching all the game's six numbers, and this has allowed the jackpot to grow each week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 





 