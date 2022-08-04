9-year-old injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run, driver sought

Police in St. Cloud are searching for a driver who injured a 9-year-old in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the 9-year-old was crossing 300 block of Wilson Ave Northeast around 4:55 p.m. when a passing vehicle hit her.

The driver, an unidentified woman, got out of her car for a moment, but then drove away, according to police.

The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital and checked out. She was treated and released.

Police say the car is a lighter colored sedan.