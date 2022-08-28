9-hour standoff in Eagan ends with arrest

A 9-hour standoff in Eagan, Minnesota ended with an arrest and no reported injuries Sunday night. Neighbors had been advised to shelter in place during the standoff, which lasted from 12:04 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The standoff started after a report of a residential burglary on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. When Eagan police officers arrived on the scene, no one else was inside the home, but the man had barricaded himself inside.

It is believed the man violated an order for protection. He is being booked at the Dakota County Jail for charges related to this incident.