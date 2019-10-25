82-year-old woman killed in crash with MnDOT pickup on Hwy. 36

An 82-year-old woman died after she rear-ended a Minnesota Department of Transportation pickup truck on Highway 36 in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota Thursday morning.

Adelle M. Johnson of Mahtomedi was driving a 2016 Honda HR-V that rear-ended a MnDOT 1999 Ford DRW that was slowing with traffic on eastbound Highway 36 at Oakgreen Avenue North, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:39 a.m.

Johnson was transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in St. Paul, where she died.

The two people in the MnDOT pickup were not injured.