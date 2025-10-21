Wisconsin house fire victim ID'd as 81-year-old woman

The Brief An 81-year-old woman was killed when a fire ripped through a western Wisconsin home last week. Eighty-one-year-old Patricia Meyer was found dead after the fire was put out. First responders and a passing delivery driver attempted to help Meyer but were turned back by heavy fire.



Authorities have identified the 81-year-old woman killed when a fire ripped through a house in western Wisconsin last week.

Elk Mound fire

The backstory:

Crews responded shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, to a fire at a home on 570th Avenue east of Highway 12 in Elk Mound Township.

Google Maps shows the property appears to be a one-story home next to a farm property. Elk Mound is between Menomonie and Eau Claire along I-94.

Authorities were told a woman with mobility issues was trapped inside the blaze. A delivery driver who was passing by attempted to enter the home, but wasn't able to get inside due to flames and smoke. Law enforcement officers who arrived on scene also weren't able to get inside the home due to the heavy fire.

What we know:

Fire crews arrived and worked to knock down the flames. Once the fire was out, recovery crews found the body of the victim.

On Monday, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 81-year-old Patricia Meyer.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.