8 shot in Minneapolis overnight, including 5 outside bar on West Broadway

Five people were injured after an argument led to a shooting outside a bar on West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. outside the Broadway Pub and Grille. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to a “chaotic scene” and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Police said three more victims showed up at the Hennepin County Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

All five victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

MAN SHOT IN CAR IN JORDAN NEIGHBORHOOD

Three additional people were injured in two separate shootings in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood overnight—two of them juveniles.

The first shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue. The victim told police he was sitting in his car when an unknown person approached and shot him. He was taken to HCMC by a private party to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

TWO JUVENILES SHOT AFTER TRAFFIC INCIDENT

Police said the second shooting occurred after a traffic altercation on the 3700 block of Morgan Avenue North. Following the altercation, someone shot at two juveniles inside one of the cars involved, striking both of them.

The suspect vehicle fled and the victims’ vehicle accelerated, striking several parked cars.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center by ambulance while the other was picked up by family because their injuries were superficial and did not require immediate treatment, according to police.

No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.