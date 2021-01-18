72-year-old man shot in attempted robbery in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a 72-year-old man was shot during a possible robbery attempt outside of a business on the 2900 block of Franklin Avenue East at about 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

MPD is asking that anyone with information is encouraged to call its homicide unit at 612-673-2941 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org and all tips are anonymous. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.