7-Eleven's 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' returns this spring for Slurpee fans

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

7-Eleven's 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' returns this spring for Slurpee fans

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 6:28AM
Food and Drink
Fox TV Stations
BYOC.jpg article

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes want customers to "BYOC" and get a Slurpee drink for just $1.99 on April 29, 2023. (Credit: 7-Eleven)

IRVING, Texas - 7-Eleven is ushering in the warm weather months with its "Bring Your Own Cup Day" returning to stores this month. 

The day, happening on Saturday, April 29, encourages customers to "tap into their creativity" and bring in their favorite cup, helmet, beer stein, watering can, or any other unconventional container and fill it with a Slurpee drink for just $1.99.

The deal is at all participating U.S. 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes store locations.

According to 7-Eleven, there are some rules when it comes to the cup:

  • "Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean. Give that astronaut helmet another wipe down!"
  • "Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display – this will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser."
  • "Confirm the cup is watertight AKA leakproof! No crying over spilled Slurpee drinks."

The deal is also limited to one cup per customer. 

7-Eleven gifts $7,111 to baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces

7-Eleven is gifting $7,111 to a St. Louis baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. who weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

The convenience chain also announced a new, limited time Slurpee flavor, called Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, which will join the ranks of other classics like Coca-Cola, Cherry, and Blue Raspberry. The new flavor is described as a "sweet, zero sugar treat with an exotic blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors."

"We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink," 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden said in a statement. "From cowboy boot to fishbowl...the more creative the cup, the better. We can't wait to see what our customers come up with this year."

a645edad-GettyImages-1172431957.jpg

FILE - A Fanta Wid Cherry Slurpee is photographed on Monday, July 10, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

7-Eleven, Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, has more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada that are operated, franchised and licensed.

Dairy Queen also recently made headlines for a deal to cool off this spring. The ice cream chain is offering a Dairy Queen Blizzard for just 85 cents through April 23.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.