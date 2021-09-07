7.0-magnitude earthquake reported in Acapulco area of Mexico, USGS reports

article

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Acapulco area of Mexico.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened about 2.5 miles east-northeast of Log Organos de San Augustin. Its depth was reported at about 7.8 miles, according to the USGS

The earthquake location is about 12 miles northeast of Acapulco and more than 200 miles south-southwest of Mexico City.

