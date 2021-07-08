Expand / Collapse search

65% increase in speed-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2021

By Nyah Adams
Minnesota State Patrol officials say speed was a factor in a deadly crash on Easter Sunday in Burnsville, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Speed-related deaths are up 65% in 2021 compared to the same time last year, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Through July 7 of this year, 86 people have died due to speed-related crashes, which makes up 40 percent of all traffic deaths in 2021. 

Minnesota State Patrol is seeing a jump in crashes with speed as a factor on Minnesota roads.

To compare, here are the amount of speed-related deaths in recent years for the same time period: 

  • 52 speed-related deaths in 2020
  • 30 speed-related deaths in 2019
  • 52 speed-related deaths in 2018
  • 42 speed-related deaths in 2017.

"We are extremely worried because even in 2020 with far less traffic on the roads, accidents were still increasing from the year prior," said Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol.

They are asking the community to buckle up, park the phone, slow down, and always line up a sober ride home. 
 