65% increase in speed-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2021

Speed-related deaths are up 65% in 2021 compared to the same time last year, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Through July 7 of this year, 86 people have died due to speed-related crashes, which makes up 40 percent of all traffic deaths in 2021.

To compare, here are the amount of speed-related deaths in recent years for the same time period:

52 speed-related deaths in 2020

30 speed-related deaths in 2019

52 speed-related deaths in 2018

42 speed-related deaths in 2017.

"We are extremely worried because even in 2020 with far less traffic on the roads, accidents were still increasing from the year prior," said Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol.

They are asking the community to buckle up, park the phone, slow down, and always line up a sober ride home.

