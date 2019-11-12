600 homes, businesses in Shakopee, Minnesota without natural gas due to pressure loss in pipeline

Approximately 600 homes and businesses in Shakopee, Minnesota were without heat Monday night and into Tuesday after an interruption in gas pressure in the pipeline system caused gas service in the area to shut off.

The City of Shakopee said the interruption affected the downtown business district and some areas immediately to the north and south of downtown.

The city offered up the community center on Fuller Street South as a place for those without heat to warm up.

Crews with CenterPoint Energy worked overnight to correct and identify the problem. Technicians spent Tuesday morning restoring gas service to affected homes and businesses.

The city said CenterPoint Energy aimed to have gas service restored to all customers by the end of the day Tuesday.