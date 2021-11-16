60 Minnesota military families get meal kits for Thanksgiving dinners

article

Sixty Minnesota military families received all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday night in Eden Prairie.

Operation Home Front handed out the boxes of food to those who pre-registered, also delivering some to those stationed at Camp Ripley.

"If this takes some of that stress away, and they can have a great meal and relax a little and enjoy the day, that just makes it special to us," said Sarah Cheesman with Operation Homefront.

Organizers offered the food as a gesture of gratitude, also knowing that rising food prices have made the holidays more of a hardship this year.

"I’m a single mom so it really means a lot," said a member of the Air Force Reserve who showed up to receive a box. "I wasn’t sure how we were going to do the holidays so this means a lot."

Operation Home Front’s mission is to provide recurring family support to military families so that the stresses of active duty service don’t become long-term problems. The organization is based in Texas, with a chapter in Minnesota.