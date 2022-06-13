6-year-old pulled from hotel pool in Alexandria in critical condition

A 6-year-old child is in critical condition after being pulled from a hotel swimming pool over the weekend in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Alexandria police responded to the Holiday Inn at 6:46 p.m. Saturday, June 11 on a report of a child drowning in the pool. The child had been taken out of the pool and CPR was started by the time officers arrived.

The child was taken by ambulance to Alomere Health in critical condition.