6-year-old girl goes viral for showing poise in school photo

A girl is trending nationally based on a photo taken by her mom at her kindergarten graduation in Bastrop, Louisiana.

The 6-year-old’s mom shared a photo of the moment that gained popularity based on her mature demeanor.

In the picture, Taylor sits in a chair wearing her cap and gown while holding a blue folder with a composed look on her face.

Many people who viewed the photo online enjoyed it so much that they designed illustrations and videos of Taylor.

Lexi Sims, Taylor’s mom, told WDSU-TV in New Orleans that she’s received so many messages online about the photo from people on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Sims also shared with the news outlet that her daughter hasn't talked much about the attention the photo has garnered, adding that Taylor is having fun on summer vacation.

