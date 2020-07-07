$50,000 reward offered for tips about Minnehaha, Lake St. Post Office arsons

article

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for tips regarding the suspects who set fire to the Minnehaha and Lake Street Post Offices during unrest in Minneapolis between May 28 and 30.

The Inspection Service released images of two people believed to be involved in the fire at Minnehaha Post Office.

The Post Office Inspection Service said anyone with information about their identities should contact the Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.”

All tips will be kept confidential. Police are asking that people do not try to apprehend the suspects themselves.