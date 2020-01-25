50-year-old Chanhassen man killed in snowmobile crash in Becker County, Minn.

A 50-year-old Chanhassen man was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday morning near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. to Wilderness Bay Road and Wilderness Bay Drive in Savannah Township for the rollover crash.

At the scene, first responders pronounced the snowmobile driver dead.

Sunday, he was identified as Troy Lee Eggers, of Chanhassen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.