5-year-old girl killed in crash on I-494 in Sunfish Lake
SUNFISH LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 5-year-old girl has died after a van she was in crashed in Sunfish Lake Saturday morning.
Fatal I-494 crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 10 a.m., a 20-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Express Van westbound on Interstate 494 (I-494).
The van then left the roadway on I-494 near Pieper Road and rolled multiple times, authorities said.
A 5-year-old girl was killed in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital, law enforcement says. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
There were two other passengers in the van during the crash, a 13-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman.
The van was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the 13-year-old boy and the 35-year-old woman are currently unknown.
Authorities did not say what led up to or what caused the crash.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.