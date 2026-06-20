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5-year-old girl killed in crash on I-494 in Sunfish Lake

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published June 20, 2026 6:19 PM CDT
Published June 20, 2026 6:19 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 5-year-old girl was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Sunfish Lake Saturday morning.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol says that a 20-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Express Van on Interstate 494 when the van went off the roadway and rolled multiple times.
    • There were two other passengers inside the van at the time of the crash, but their conditions are currently unknown.

SUNFISH LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 5-year-old girl has died after a van she was in crashed in Sunfish Lake Saturday morning. 

Fatal I-494 crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 10 a.m., a 20-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Express Van westbound on Interstate 494 (I-494). 

The van then left the roadway on I-494 near Pieper Road and rolled multiple times, authorities said. 

A 5-year-old girl was killed in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital, law enforcement says. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

There were two other passengers in the van during the crash, a 13-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman. 

The van was the only vehicle involved in the crash. 

What we don't know:

The conditions of the 13-year-old boy and the 35-year-old woman are currently unknown. 

Authorities did not say what led up to or what caused the crash. 

The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Road incidentsSunfish Lake