5-year-old girl killed in crash on I-494 in Sunfish Lake

The Brief A 5-year-old girl was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Sunfish Lake Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says that a 20-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Express Van on Interstate 494 when the van went off the roadway and rolled multiple times. There were two other passengers inside the van at the time of the crash, but their conditions are currently unknown.



A 5-year-old girl has died after a van she was in crashed in Sunfish Lake Saturday morning.

Fatal I-494 crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 10 a.m., a 20-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Express Van westbound on Interstate 494 (I-494).

The van then left the roadway on I-494 near Pieper Road and rolled multiple times, authorities said.

A 5-year-old girl was killed in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital, law enforcement says. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There were two other passengers in the van during the crash, a 13-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman.

The van was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the 13-year-old boy and the 35-year-old woman are currently unknown.

Authorities did not say what led up to or what caused the crash.