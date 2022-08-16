5 tips for growing a succulent garden

Succulents are some of the easiest plants to grow, and FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K has five tips to ensure your succulent garden thrives.

Succulents are any plants with thick, fleshy tissue that is adapted for water storage. They're a variety of plants that are native to arid climates with sandy soil, so they're quite good at taking whatever moisture is given to them and storing them in their leaves.

The plants are wildly popular because they're so easy to grow, and their low profile makes a perfect table decoration or centerpiece.

Dale K's secrets to a succulent garden include picking the right soil to allow the plants to drain properly and not watering them too much. Here are his other tips: