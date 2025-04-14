5 injured, including small child, in Princeton head-on crash: State Patrol

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says five people were injured in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday night. A GMC Sierra was trying to pass traffic ahead when it collided head-on with a Buick Enclave, which had a small child in the back seat. Four people involved in the crash, and a Good Samaritan, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



Authorities say five people were injured after a head-on crash in Princeton Sunday night, including a young child.

What happened

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash at 6:13 p.m. Sunday on Highway 95, just west of 100th Avenue. Authorities say a 67-year-old woman was driving a Buick Enclave with a 40-year-old female passenger, and a young child in the back seat.

A 17-year-old male was driving a GMC Sierra. The male was heading westbound and moving to pass traffic, while the Enclave was heading eastbound. They both tried to avoid each other by swerving to the shoulder, but collided head-on.

The State Patrol says the three occupants of the Buick had to be airlifted to a hospital. The 17-year-old male was also taken to the hospital. All four, including the small child, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Good Samaritan injured

Why you should care:

Authorities say a witness to the crash also had to be hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. He suffered a wrist/hand injury after attempting to break a window to get the child out of the car.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Princeton police and fire, and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.