43 Gophers athletes test positive for COVID-19 out of 1,406 total tests since June

In a release Tuesday, Gopher Athletics said it has conducted 1,406 tests to date, 43 of which returned positive.

The University says student athletes who test positive are asked to self-isolate, during which time they have access to all necessary resources and are in daily communication with U of M’s athletic medicine staff.

Those athletes undergo more testing and screening before they may physically participate in team activities. They must be cleared to play by a team physician before they can return to athletic activity.

Earlier Tuesday, the University of Minnesota announced a four-step plan to return students to campus that includes curfews and quarantines.

This comes as the Big Ten is weighing having a football season after initially postponing it earlier in the summer.