4-year-old boy injured in accident involving skid-steer tractor

A 4-year-old boy was injured while in an accident involving a skid-steer tractor in northern Minnesota Saturday.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:47 p.m., deputies and police officers responded to a home on the 17200 block of Highway 371 near Brainerd.

Authorities learned that the child was sitting on the operator’s lap while they were using the tractor. The child was injured in the arm mechanism of the tractor when he leaned forward in the cab.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, where he underwent surgery to repair internal injuries. His condition is unknown.