4 people seriously hurt in 3 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Three separate shootings across Minneapolis on Tuesday evening left four people seriously hurt, police say.

Teen hurt in accidental shooting on James Avenue

Police say a 14-year-old boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hurt in an apparently accidental shooting Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to James Avenue North near 11th Avenue North for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found the boy, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Investigators believe the teen was shot when an "accidental discharge of a gun occurred within a gathering of people inside the apartment."

Officers are working to determine what happened. No one has been arrested at this point.

Woman seriously hurt after argument turns violent

About 30 minutes after the James Avenue shooting, police responded to the area of 21 Street East and 15 Avenue South for the report of a shooting.

According to police, it appears an "altercation" between a group of people ended with shots being fired. Police say it appears individuals within the groups had a past relationship.

The shooter left the scene before police arrived. Officers are still working to make an arrest.

The victim, a woman, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the shooting, officers say.

Two men shot on Bryant Avenue

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Bryant Avenue North at 24th Avenue for another shooting.

This time, police said two victims, a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s, were struck by gunfire.

Both men suffered life-threatening, police say. The circumstances that left up to the shooting are unknown but police say the shooter may have sped away from the scene in a vehicle. Our crews saw an entire block taped off for the investigation with police focusing their investigation in an alley along with the driveway of a home.

The investigation into all three shootings is ongoing.