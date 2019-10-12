4 people, dog rescued after boat capsizes in northern Minnesota

Four people and a dog were rescued Saturday morning after their boat capsized on a lake near Brainerd, Minnesota.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:10 a.m., officials received a call of a capsized boat on North Long Lake. It was initially reported that all four occupants and a dog were in the water. One of the occupants was able to call 911.

Authorities located the capsized boat using the GPS coordinates from the caller’s phone and arrived on scene shortly thereafter. A deputy was able to locate the four individuals and their dog near Drahos Road. All four people had signs of hypothermia, and the deputy escorted them to an ambulance waiting nearby.

Officials learned that all four people had been duck hunting on North Long Lake when their boat began to take on water due to high winds. All were wearing floatation devices and were able to make it to shore.

North Ambulance and the MN Department of Natural Resources assisted in the response.

