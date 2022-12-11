3,000 Acts of Kindness collects supplies to help people without a home

Christmas will come early for hundreds of un-housed individuals living in the Twin Cities, with the 11th annual 3,000 Acts of Kindness event Monday.

Volunteers will hand out warm clothes, and toiletries, and even offer a variety of social services at the event, which will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"There’s just so much to offer here. It’s a one-stop shop," said 3,000 Acts of Kindness Founder Danielle Igbanugo.

Igbanugo founded the campaign more than a decade ago, following a chance encounter with a person in need left her yearning to help. She says what started as simply handing out coats at area homeless shelters, has now grown into a campaign with dozens of sponsors and a few hundred volunteers.

"I believe I was called to do this work," said Igbanugo. "We saw a need in the community and we wanted to extend our hand and do what we can do."

Those who attend the event will be treated to a warm lunch, as well as access to a variety of social services including free haircuts and job and housing assistance. They’ll also receive a bag of essentials that includes boots, warm clothes, and toiletries.

For more information on the event, you can click here.