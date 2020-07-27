3-year-old child dies after apparent drowning in Otter Tail County

A three-year-old child died of their injuries after an apparent drowning Friday in Otter Tail County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 2:14 p.m. July 24, officials received a report of a three-year-old child that had been pulled from the water unconscious at the Eagle Lake public swimming area. Callers reported that bystanders were performing CPR.

The child was transported to a hospital via medical helicopter.

On July 27, officials reported that the child had died.