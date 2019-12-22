3 vehicles go through ice on SW Minnesota lake

article

Deputies are warning drivers to keep off of the ice after three vehicles went through thin ice on a lake in southwest Minnesota.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office reports the three vehicles went into the water after being parked on ice near the shore of Lake Shetek Saturday evening. A photo shared by the neighboring Lyon County Sheriff's Office shows the vehicles in the cold water.

No one was in the vehicles at the time of the incident, deputies say, and there were no reported injuries.

In a Facebook post, the Lyon County Sheriff writes: "The ice is still not thick enough to drive on! Lake Shetek."