3 swept into Milwaukee drainage tunnel; search continues

The search continues for three people – a child, 11, and two Milwaukee men, 34, and 37 – who were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13.

According to police and fire officials, a witness indicated an 11-year-old boy slipped into the KK River via the drainage tunnel, and the two men went in after him. They were all swept down the river.

The Milwaukee Fire Department's Dive Rescue Team and Milwaukee Police Department's Underwater Dive Team responded to search for the victims.

FOX6's cameras captured first responders strategically setting up throughout the drainage tunnel Monday evening with ropes and other equipment, focused on rescuing the three individuals in water that is about three feet deep with swift currents after heavy rain Monday afternoon.

Officials asked that people avoid the area for their own safety and call police with any information they may have that could assist in this case: 414-935-7360.