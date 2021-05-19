3 people rescued after getting trapped in old Ford building in St. Paul

article

Firefighters say three people were rescued Wednesday afternoon after apparent urban explorers got trapped inside an old building that was once part of the Ford Twin Cities Assembly plant.

Crews responded around 2:20 p.m. to the disused building along the Mississippi River off Mississippi River Boulevard and just south of the Ford Parkway dam for the report of people trapped. At the scene, firefighters learned a total of six people had been inside the building. Three were able to escape while the others got trapped inside.

After breaching some closed off areas, rescue crews were able to get the three individuals out of the abandoned building. One person suffered injuries during the process and had to be brought to a hospital for treatment.

According to firefighters, it appears the individuals were doing some urban exploring before things went wrong. Firefighters want to remind members of the public of the potential hazards of entering an unsecured abandoned building.

This incident comes less than a week after a teen was seriously injured after falling five stories at the Fruen Mill in Minneapolis.