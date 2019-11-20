3 officers taken to hospital following inmate assault at Rush City prison
RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three staff members were taken to the hospital following an inmate assault Tuesday evening at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Rush City, according to a spokesperson the Department of Corrections.
One offender assaulted the three officers in the dining hall Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. Two of the staff members are sergeants and one is a corrections officer.
The facility is on lockdown.
The incident is under investigation.