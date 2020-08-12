3 downtown Minneapolis stabbings in just over an hour, 2 arrested

Officers arrested two women after a series of stabbings happened in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday over the course of about an hour, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The first stabbing happened around 11:07 a.m. in Loring Park, where a man suffered a non-life threatening injury. Six minutes later, police responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of Hennepin Avenue, where another man was injured, also not seriously. Police arrested a woman at the second stabbing scene. Investigators believe she is also the suspect in the first stabbing.

Then, at 12:21 p.m., a third stabbing happened in the 100 block of Grant Street West. A man had been injured, but he declined medical treatment. Officers arrested a woman in connection to the incident. This stabbing is not related to the two incidents from earlier in the day.

According to online data from MPD, there has been an increase in violent crime this year. Compared to this time last year, there's been a 17.6% increase in violent crime.