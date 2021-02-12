3 dead after crash involving car, bus in Chisago County

Three people died in a crash involving a car and a bus in Chisago County Friday morning.

At 7:50 a.m., the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash near Rush Point Drive, also known as County Road 7, and Clover Trail in Nessel Township.

Callers reported two vehicles were involved, a passenger car and a transport bus, and both vehicles were engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff’s office. Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the flames.

Three occupants in the passenger car died in the crash. The sheriff’s office has not identified the victims.

The crash remains under investigation.

