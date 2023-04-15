3 American sailors reported missing off coast of Mexico

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
23
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 PM CDT until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Todd County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:24 AM CDT until WED 9:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:34 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

3 American sailors reported missing off coast of Mexico

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - The Mexican Navy and the US Coast Guard are searching for three American sailors who reportedly went missing near Mazatlán, Mexico.

The three were last heard from on April 4. According to the US Coast Guard, their sail vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, left Mazatlán en route to San Diego. They planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions and to report in before continuing to San Diego. However, the Coast Guard says there was no record of them arriving to Cabo San Lucas or any updated reports on their location. 

"Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel. Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel," the Coast Guard said in a statement online

The sailors have been identified as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or information on the Ocean Bound vessel are urged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue coordination center at 510-437-3701.