2nd crash at Rice Lake stop sign in one day, 1 person hospitalized

The Brief A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jean Duluth Road and West Tischer Road in Rice Lake sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The crash is believed to have happened when one driver failed to yield the right of way. This was the second crash at a stop-sign-controlled intersection in Rice Lake on Aug. 19.



A two-vehicle crash at a Rice Lake intersection sent one person to the hospital, marking two crashes in one day in the town.

2 vehicles collide at Rice Lake intersection

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Jean Duluth Road and West Tischer Road in Rice Lake. One person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

Investigators believe the crash happened when one of the drivers failed to yield the right of way. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation.

Responding agencies included Rice Lake Fire, Mayo Ambulance, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Second crash, same day

This was the second crash at a stop-sign-controlled intersection in Rice Lake on Aug. 19. The Sheriff's Office is using the back-to-back crashes as an opportunity to urge drivers to stay alert, stay aware of their surroundings and keep their focus on the road.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what led either driver to be at the intersection or what the condition of the people involved in the second crash may be.