22-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-35 in Faribault, Minnesota

A 22-year-old died in a crash on I-35 in Faribault, Minnesota Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 8 a.m., authorities responded to the crash involving one vehicle with three people inside.

The State Patrol says the vehicle was heading north on I-35 when it lost control, went through the median, rolled and came to rest in the southbound lanes of I-35.

The driver was a 21-year-old Columbia Heights man. He suffered non-life threatening injuries as did a 43-year-old passenger from Blaine. Both men had seatbelts on.

The 22-year-old, of Burnsville, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.