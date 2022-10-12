21-year-old dies in single vehicle rollover in Isanti County

A 21-year-old died in a single-vehicle rollover in Isanti County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the 21-year-old was driving on 249th Street near Verdin Avenue in Athens Township around 10:40 p.m. when he rolled his car.

When first responders arrived, they found the man trapped inside the vehicle. They immediately began life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. The initial investigation indicated speed and weather may have played a role in the crash.