Where does your state rank on the ‘2023 Greenest States’ list?

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County, La Crosse County
13
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Where does your state rank on the ‘2023 Greenest States’ list?

By Angeli Gabriel
Published 
Environment
FOX Weather

Earth Day: How to protect our planet

How can we protect our planet? The questions looms on this Earth Day. Dr. Heather Skaza Acosta, the director of the Whitaker Center for STEM Education in Florida joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow to discuss the significance of the day.

WalletHub recently released its "2023 Greenest States" list, with the top of the list dominated by lakeside and seaside states.

The list compared the 50 states across three dimensions: environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors and climate change contributions.

Those three dimensions were evaluated using 25 metrics. For example, the environmental quality dimension includes four of those metrics, such as soil quality.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Source: WalletHub

Each of the metrics was weighed on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being the highest level of eco-friendliness, according to WalletHub.

Based on the overall rankings, the top 10 states – with a couple of exceptions – were mostly seaside.

The highest-ranking Atlantic state was New York, which ranked No. 2. Further down the list were Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine, which came in at Nos. 5, 6, 7 and 10, respectively.  

GettyImages-656457798.jpg

Fishing boats work in the sea in Gloucester, MA. (David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe / Getty Images)

On the opposite side of the country were the Pacific states of California, which ranked at No. 3, and Hawaii, which came in at No. 4.

GettyImages-461454179.jpg

Dawn on January 8, 2014 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

One of the highest ranking states is not located by an ocean, but rather, a Great Lake. Nestled next to Lake Superior, Minnesota comes in at No. 8.

melting.jpg

Snow melting in Minnesota State Parks. (Minnesota State Parks / FOX Weather)

The state ranked at No. 1 is neither on a lake nor ocean, but it stands at the top of WalletHub’s list – Vermont.

The Green Mountain State was deemed the greenest state with an overall score of 78.44, along with high rankings in environmental quality and eco-friendly behaviors.

83b3f008-

New England farm with Autumn Sugar Maples, Vermont. (Joe Sohm / Visions of America/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

The bottom 10 states were scattered across the country. Indiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Alaska, Kentucky, Wyoming, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana came in at Nos. 41 through 49, respectively. 

Rounding out the list was West Virginia, with an overall score of 19.30, according to WalletHub.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxweather.com.