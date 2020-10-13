2020 L.A. Comic Con canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

article

L.A. Comic Con was officially canceled for 2020 on Tuesday, as organizers finally gave in to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, organizers announced that they would proceed with an in-person event at the L.A. Convention Center on Dec. 11-13, but those plans did not receive the blessing of public health officials.

On Tuesday, they announced that the annual celebration of comics and pop culture would return on Sept. 24 26, 2021 -- one year from the original 2020 date.

"Last week on Oct. 7, Gov. Newsom finally gave an update on reopening plans for theme parks, which most people thought would precede event and convention guidelines," read a message on the L.A. Comic Con website.

"In his announcement, the governor said he had decided NOT to provide reopening guidelines yet for theme parks, and by extension, events. Without guidelines, there is no way for LA County, the city, or event organizers like us to know if the plans and changes we made to be safe will be right, or enough. So with that new direction from the state, we are rescheduling."

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 event are being offered their choice of a full refund or a rollover to the 2021 convention.

San Diego held its popular Comic-Con event in a virtual format earlier this year, after canceling the planned live gathering at the San Diego Comic Convention for the first time in its 50-year history.

