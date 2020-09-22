200,000 COVID-19 deaths memorialized by 20,000 American flags across National Mall

article

The United States officially marked a grim milestone on Tuesday when the number of American deaths attributed to COVID-19 hit 200,000.

READ MORE: More than 200,000 dead in US from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins

The COVID-19 Memorial Project Volunteers organization is commemorating those whose lives have been taken during the novel coronavirus pandemic by installing 20,000 American flags on the National Mall in D.C.

READ MORE: Coronavirus case totals and deaths in the DMV

The novel coronavirus has largely defined American life since it arrived in late winter – shuttering businesses, forcing people to self-isolate, and compelling them to wear masks when they do go out into the public.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

On Monday, local volunteers gathered in the heart of the nation’s capital to plant the flags facing the White House.

The final 1,000 flags were installed on Tuesday morning followed by a brief memorial service led by interfaith leaders.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE