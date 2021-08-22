200 acre fire burning on Isle Royale

The National Parks Service says a 200 acre fire is burning on the east end of Isle Royale.

The Horne fire is being monitored by park staff.

Park officials say that because of drought conditions and increased fire danger the following closures were necessary:

Lane Cove Trail and Campground

Greenstone Ridge Trail East of Mount Franklin Junction

Mount Franklin Trail between the Greenstone Ridge Trail and the Tobin Harbor Trail (the 1/2 mile section of the Mount Franklin Trail between the Tobin Harbor Trail and Rock Harbor Trail will remain open as conditions allow)

Duncan Bay Campground and Dock

Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail

Duncan Narrows Campground and Dock

Tobin Harbor Dock (with the exception of the seaplane dock for the concessions seaplane operation as conditions allow)

Hidden Lake Dock

Hidden Lake Trail and Lookout Louise

Merritt Lane Campground and Dock

Stoll Trial and Scoville Point

Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 9, 10, 11, 34, 35, 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

Other areas if directed by fire personnel