Toddler's death in Mankato ruled homicide, 16-year-old boy charged with murder

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy in Mankato, Minnesota.

On April 16, the Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a medical incident on Eastport Drive. A 2-year-old boy was brought to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the boy’s death a homicide.

On April 28, police arrested a 16-year-old boy near his house on the 500 block of North 5th Street, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

The homicide remains under investigation.

