2 women killed after tires come off semi on I-94

article

Two women were killed along I-94 west of the Twin Cities after their SUV struck a tire that came off a semi on Saturday.

Troopers responded shortly before 5 p.m. for a fatal wreck in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Highway 241 in St. Michael.

According to troopers, a Freightliner semi was headed westbound when it "lost two tires." At least one of the tires went flying, striking a 2023 Nissan Rogue headed eastbound.

Two women inside the Nissan were killed. Troopers identified them as 43-year-old Lea Khamphachanh of St. Cloud and 44-year-old Viengkhone Nguyen of Brooklyn Park.

Three other women in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the collision.

The truck driver, a 37-year-old Savage, Minnesota man, was not hurt.