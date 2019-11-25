2 women injured in hunting accident in central Minnesota

Two women were injured in a hunting accident Sunday in central Minnesota.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:15 a.m., officials responded to a hunting accident on the 19000 block of Hwy 95 NE in Glendorado Township that left two people injured.

When deputies arrived, they learned that two women had sustained injuries caused by a shotgun. Officials said a group of approximately 20 people were hunting pheasants together in the area and were attempting to re-organize their ranks. As a pheasant flew in the area, several members of the hunting party fired at the pheasant.

Pellets from one or more of these shotgun rounds struck the two women, one on the cheek and the other on the back. Both women were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the injuries were accidental.

So far, four people in Wisconsin have sustained injuries while hunting this past weekend.