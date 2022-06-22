2 Twin Cities COVID testing sites adding antiviral drug treatment options

Testing locations at the MSP Airport and St. Paul-Midway are adding on-site antiviral treatment options for high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19.

At the MSP airport beginning on June 23 and at St. Paul-Midway beginning on June 27, some patients can receive a prescription for the antiviral medication Paxlovid after speaking with an on-site clinician through the test-to-treat program.

"COVID-19 medication is a very important tool in our toolbox to help prevent severe disease and keep people out of the hospital, and test-to-treat makes it easier for eligible Minnesotans to receive these medicines," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a statement.

These two locations are joining three other federally supported test-to-treat sites in Brooklyn Park, Duluth, and Moorhead. Since their opening earlier this month, more than 300 Minnesotans have received antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

"Minnesotans who feel ill and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 should visit a test-to-treat site or speak to their health care provider to see if medication is right for them. We are grateful to our federal partners and testing site hosts who are helping us make these resources more accessible," Malcolm added.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 can speak with a clinician and see if they qualify for the medication. If prescribed, Paxlovid can be picked up at a nearby pharmacy. The antiviral medication is also available through health care providers.

The new community test-to-treat locations will join the existing 61 test-to-treat sites that are already operating statewide. You can find these other sites using the federal government’s clinic locator here.

With the new test-to-treat option at the MSP airport, this location will no longer offer COVID-19 vaccines after June 30.

Also, several testing sites across the state will be shutting down due to a decline in testing. The following locations will be closed after June 29 unless otherwise stated:

Albert Lea (last day June 25)

Bemidji

Bloomington

Marshall

Morris (last day June 28)

North Branch (last day June 28)

Wadena (last day June 28)

Winona

You can find all open testing sites, hours and appointments here.