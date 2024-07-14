Minneapolis teen hurt after leaping from window to escape house fire

article

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) responded to two house fires within 10 minutes of each other early Sunday morning that injured one teen and left one home uninhabitable.

According to MFD, just after 1:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on the 3400 block of Queen Avenue North and on arrival found smoke coming from the first floor of the home and the chimney.

Officials say all the residents of the home were out of the home when fire crews arrived, but one teenage boy was treated for an injured ankle due to jumping from a second-floor window.

The fire started in the basement and extended to the first floor, authorities said. The fire was eventually extinguished, but the home was deemed uninhabitable. Two adults and two children were displaced, and the Red Cross was called in for assistance.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

About ten minutes later, just after 1:40 a.m., MFD responded to another house fire on the 3400 block of Russell Avenue North. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke in a rear second floor window.

The fire was located in the attic of the home, which was extinguished without it spreading through the home, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the residents remained in the home after the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, MFD said.