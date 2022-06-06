2 men killed in exchange of gunfire at Coon Rapids apartment building

article

An exchange of gunfire inside an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left two men dead and a third injured, deputies say.

Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a confrontation between the men in the apartment led to shots being fired. Two of the men were mortally injured with one victim being declared dead at the scene and the other dying at the hospital. The third victim suffered minor injuries, deputies say.

Deputies say there is no ongoing threat from the shooting. The incident is now under investigation.